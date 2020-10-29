Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $5.65 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $367.50 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $406.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.33.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

