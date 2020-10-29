Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 76.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,456 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,472 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 762.2% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 588,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 520,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1,376.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,945,000 after purchasing an additional 445,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $30,230,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $96.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $109.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEL. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.57.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

