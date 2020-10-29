Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $4.74 Million Position in Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) by 36.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 439,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Trine Acquisition were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trine Acquisition in the third quarter worth $356,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRNE opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Trine Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Trine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

