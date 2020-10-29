Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 117.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. State Street Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after buying an additional 2,693,223 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,165,000 after buying an additional 1,772,340 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after buying an additional 1,504,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,562,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,968,000 after buying an additional 1,412,985 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,475,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $61,991,000 after buying an additional 1,150,237 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.