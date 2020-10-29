Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $4.51 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 19,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $20,230,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.2% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $155.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.50. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.62.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

