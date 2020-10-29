Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

TIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $129.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.13 and its 200-day moving average is $122.69. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $103.89 and a 1 year high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

