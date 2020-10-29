Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $4.15 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $4,418,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $1,977,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 155.9% in the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $364.96 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $384.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

