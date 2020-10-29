Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,652,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $387,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,320 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $418,822,000 after purchasing an additional 817,467 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1,544.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 501,778 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $53,736,000 after purchasing an additional 471,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,255,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,954,960,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $97.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $300,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,720. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

