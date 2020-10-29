Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

NYSE:OMC opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.78. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

