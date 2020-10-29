Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,907 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.17% of Univar Solutions worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period.

NYSE UNVR opened at $16.76 on Thursday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $24.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 838.42, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

