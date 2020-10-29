Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

BK opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

