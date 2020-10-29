Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.55% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 257,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $883.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

