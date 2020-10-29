Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.09% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,638,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,121,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,439,000 after acquiring an additional 841,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,813,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,574,000 after acquiring an additional 72,452 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,909,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,553,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $51.36.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

