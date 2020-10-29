Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.49% of Celestica worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Celestica by 74.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 506,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 216,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Celestica by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,230,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,575 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Celestica by 7.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 193,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 69.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 220,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Celestica by 3.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $779.49 million, a PE ratio of -301.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.21.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

