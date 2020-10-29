Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after acquiring an additional 336,464 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 518.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,546,000 after acquiring an additional 158,622 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,158,000 after acquiring an additional 146,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 369.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 48,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,203,000 after acquiring an additional 42,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $311.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.39. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.21% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total value of $620,352.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total value of $2,517,101.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,178 shares of company stock worth $6,708,312 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

