Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 290,000 Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Shaw Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

SJR opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

