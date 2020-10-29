Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 246,000 United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 246,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $26.31 on Thursday. United States Oil Fund, LP has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $106.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.