Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $46,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,312 shares of company stock worth $73,520,655. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $341.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

