Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 500,000 CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000.

Get CM Life Sciences alerts:

CM Life Sciences stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.50.

There is no company description available for CM Life Sciences Inc

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU).

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.