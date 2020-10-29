Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Shares in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 134,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNTA. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 337.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $76,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $79,283.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $425,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,220. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 757.61% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

