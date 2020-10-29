Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,719 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,126,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,903,000 after acquiring an additional 825,944 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,009,000 after acquiring an additional 582,191 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 842,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,249,000 after acquiring an additional 353,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 16,749.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 271,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 270,174 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $68,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,733,371.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $93,347.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,537 shares of company stock worth $8,384,384 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $172.41 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

