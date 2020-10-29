Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 8,300 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of F5 Networks worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,222,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,260,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,689 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $165,711.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $95,450.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $470,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,696 shares of company stock worth $360,789. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock opened at $134.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.58. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $156.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.