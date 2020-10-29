Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 76,500 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.17% of Cannae worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cannae in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,964.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. Cannae had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 144.78%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.