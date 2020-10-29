Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 17,500 Shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Concho Resources worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Concho Resources by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $946,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Concho Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities downgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.76.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CXO stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81. Concho Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

