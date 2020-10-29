Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $137.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Their products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. “

Get Alamo Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

Shares of ALG opened at $118.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.11. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $132.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $268.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 615 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $70,725.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,952.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,899 shares of company stock worth $1,074,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Alamo Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.