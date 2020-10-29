Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.64% and a negative net margin of 113.35%. The business had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a market cap of $335.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AKBA shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

