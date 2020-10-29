AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$31.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BOS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$23.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.22. The company has a market cap of $486.10 million and a P/E ratio of 41.93. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$4.59 and a 12 month high of C$26.67.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$155.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Jd Watson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.18, for a total transaction of C$429,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,491,100. Insiders have sold a total of 28,250 shares of company stock valued at $490,575 over the last ninety days.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

