AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Cormark

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$23.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$18.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.22. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$4.59 and a 1-year high of C$26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $486.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$155.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Alan Jd Watson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.18, for a total transaction of C$429,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,491,100. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,250 shares of company stock valued at $490,575.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

