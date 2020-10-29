Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

AL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AL. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 11,240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 613.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,672,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,435 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,820,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after acquiring an additional 698,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2,372.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 559,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 362.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 381,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 298,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $521.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.79%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

