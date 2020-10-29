Air France KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €2.20 by Credit Suisse Group

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 23.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Air France KLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.53 ($5.33).

AF opened at €2.87 ($3.37) on Tuesday. Air France KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The business has a 50 day moving average of €3.26 and a 200-day moving average of €4.00.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

