Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $86.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $82.00. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Affiliated Managers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Affiliated Managers Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.21.

NYSE:AMG opened at $74.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average is $70.07. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $88.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $71,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at $796,857.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.90 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 142,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,089.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,469 shares of company stock worth $577,308. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $495,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $1,957,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

