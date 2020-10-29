Aeroports de Paris’ (AEOXF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeroports de Paris has an average rating of Hold.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $98.67 on Monday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $196.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.10.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.