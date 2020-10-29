Adyen’s (ADYEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADYEN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays set a €940.00 ($1,105.88) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €847.00 ($996.47).

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.