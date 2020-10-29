Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) & BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) Financial Analysis

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and BiomX (NYSE:PHGE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and BiomX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 1 8 0 2.89 BiomX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus price target of $24.38, indicating a potential upside of 111.77%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than BiomX.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and BiomX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 3,713.45 -$64.49 million ($1.01) -11.40 BiomX N/A N/A -$20.56 million ($3.66) -1.63

BiomX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies. Adverum Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BiomX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and BiomX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -37.66% -31.46% BiomX N/A -42.43% -31.48%

Risk and Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BiomX has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of BiomX shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of BiomX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies beats BiomX on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company has collaboration agreements with Editas Medicine, Inc. to leverage its proprietary AAV vectors for genome editing technologies to treat up to five inherited retinal diseases; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development of up to eight distinct ocular therapeutic targets. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc., a clinical stage company, develops bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases from the microbiome. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), liver, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate BX001, which is in phase I that helps to modify the appearance of skin in various skin types, including oily and acne-prone skin type; BX002, a therapeutic phage product to treat IBD; BX003, targets bacteria associated with progressive liver disorder (PSC), a rare inflammatory liver disease; and CRC, targets strains of bacteria found in colorectal cancer tumors. The company has license agreement collaboration with The Weizmann Institute of Science to develop, test, manufacture, produce, and sell microbiome-based therapeutic product candidate; Takeda, develops formulations for phage therapy manufacturing intermediates and for the final form to be administered; Keio University and JSR Corporation, a set of bacterial targets for the development and commercialization of phage therapies to treat IBD; and Janssen Research & Development, LLC to utilize XMarker microbiome-based biomarker discovery platform. BiomX Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

