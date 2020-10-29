Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) has been assigned a C$2.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 135.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADZN. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Adventus Zinc from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Adventus Zinc from C$2.00 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$1.65 target price on Adventus Zinc and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

ADZN stock opened at C$0.85 on Tuesday. Adventus Zinc has a 52 week low of C$0.52 and a 52 week high of C$1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 million and a PE ratio of -20.24.

Adventus Zinc Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

