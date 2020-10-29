AdvanSix (ASIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect AdvanSix to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.40 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, analysts expect AdvanSix to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASIX opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $400.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

