Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) vs. ATA Creativity Global (NYSE:AACG) Head-To-Head Survey

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education -8.11% 9.45% 5.19% ATA Creativity Global -97.13% -53.12% -23.05%

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and ATA Creativity Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education $1.05 billion 1.17 -$85.33 million $2.28 10.36 ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 1.89 -$17.56 million N/A N/A

ATA Creativity Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adtalem Global Education.

Volatility and Risk

Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adtalem Global Education and ATA Creativity Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.24%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats ATA Creativity Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The Professional Education segment operates an Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, which provides membership services, certified anti-money laundering specialist certification, conferences, risk assessment, training, and publications; and Becker Professional Education that prepares candidates for the Certified Public Accountant, Certified Management Accountant, and U.S. Medical Licensing Examination certification examinations, as well as professional education programs and seminars in accounting and finance. This segment also offers professional education in the areas of finance, accounting, analytics, marketing, and healthcare. The Technology and Business segment operates approximately 15 institutions, which offers undergraduate and graduate programs in the areas of business, management, medical, healthcare, law, and engineering; and provides legal bar exam review courses. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was founded in 1931 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

