ADES International (LON:ADES) Shares Gap Down to $9.30

ADES International Holding PLC (LON:ADES) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $9.00. ADES International shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 34 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.

ADES International Holding Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides oil and gas drilling and production services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Algeria, and Egypt. The company offers offshore and onshore contract drilling services, including drilling and work over services. It also provides accommodation, catering, and other barge based support services; project services, such as outsourcing various operating projects for clients comprising maintenance and repair services; and production services.

