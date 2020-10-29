Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor Sells 2,880 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $143,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -64.54 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.14. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $54.20.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,653 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,455,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,786,000 after acquiring an additional 176,019 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 246.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,723,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after acquiring an additional 522,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 174.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 454,043 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.