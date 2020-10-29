ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) versus Strasbaugh (NASDAQ:STRB) Head-To-Head Contrast

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) and Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of ACM Research shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of ACM Research shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Strasbaugh shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ACM Research has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strasbaugh has a beta of -1.26, meaning that its share price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ACM Research and Strasbaugh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACM Research 11.82% 21.46% 10.79% Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACM Research and Strasbaugh’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACM Research $107.52 million 11.02 $18.89 million $1.17 62.24 Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACM Research has higher revenue and earnings than Strasbaugh.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ACM Research and Strasbaugh, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACM Research 0 2 7 0 2.78 Strasbaugh 0 0 0 0 N/A

ACM Research currently has a consensus target price of $95.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.49%. Given ACM Research’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ACM Research is more favorable than Strasbaugh.

Summary

ACM Research beats Strasbaugh on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Strasbaugh

Strasbaugh manufactures and sells CMP and grinding equipment for use in the production of semiconductor devices. Its CMP and wafer grinding systems are used to manufacture a range of mobile devices, including MEMS, LEDs, RF/power devices, thin film heads, and ICs. The company also provides remanufactured equipment. Its machines are used to make nanotechnology for the Internet of Things, mobile computing platforms, LED lighting, and an array of semiconductor devices. The company supplies its equipment through direct and representative sales and service offices located in the United States, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Strasbaugh was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

