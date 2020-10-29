Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

ACER has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

NASDAQ:ACER opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $30.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

