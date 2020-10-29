Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASO. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

