Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) PT Set at C$20.00 by Pi Financial

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) has been given a C$20.00 price objective by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABT. Eight Capital upped their target price on Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) from C$12.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) from C$12.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) stock opened at C$15.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.46 million and a P/E ratio of 63.42. Absolute Software Co. has a 52 week low of C$6.70 and a 52 week high of C$18.53.

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$37.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Leigh Palmer Ramsden sold 5,000 shares of Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.56, for a total transaction of C$77,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,574 shares in the company, valued at C$335,691.44. Also, Senior Officer Mark Grace sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$31,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns -1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($31,680). Insiders have sold a total of 9,695 shares of company stock worth $152,886 over the last ninety days.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

