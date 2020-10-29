AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974,440 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.04. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

