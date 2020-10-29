AbbVie (ABBV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. AbbVie has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 10.35-10.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $10.35-10.45 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AbbVie to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AbbVie stock opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.04. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

