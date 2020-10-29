ABB (NYSE:ABB) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.06. ABB has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $27.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 2.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ABB by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,389,000 after acquiring an additional 267,939 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in ABB by 4.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in ABB by 24.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ABB by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

