Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Shares Gap Down to $2,150.00

Shares of Ab Dynamics PLC (LON:ABDP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2,150.00, but opened at $2,040.00. Ab Dynamics shares last traded at $2,025.00, with a volume of 24,832 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ab Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $427.26 million and a P/E ratio of 72.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,974.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,758.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

AB Dynamics Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures test equipment for vehicle suspension, steering, noise, and vibration in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides a range of services, which include analysis, design, prototype manufacture, testing, and development.

