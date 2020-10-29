Aaron P. Graft Sells 19,101 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $873,106.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TBK stock opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBK. Raymond James downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

