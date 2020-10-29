973 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Purchased by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $37,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 17.2% during the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% during the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 97,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.40.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $135.85 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $152.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.84 and a 200-day moving average of $134.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 135.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.41). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

