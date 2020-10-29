9,020 Shares in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $137,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

FATE stock opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,717 shares in the company, valued at $6,468,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FATE. BidaskClub raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.07.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

